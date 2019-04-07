OMAHA - An 18-year-old Woodland girl lost her life this weekend after falling from the back of a truck.
The Handley Tigers stretched their winning streak to five in a row last week and Monday of this week thanks to wins over Saks, Munford and Ranburne.
Handley built a 12-3 lead over the first six innings before RCHS put up a 5 spot on the seventh to put a scare into the home-standing Lady Tig…
Wadley saw its record fall to 4-5 with a pair of non-area losses. The Bulldogs lost 16-2 to Ranburne in their final game before spring break l…
If it were just another game it would have been one to forget.
(TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.) Judy K. Carlson died of natural causes on March 22, 2019, at her home in Traverse City, Mich.
(SAKS) The funeral for Paskal Knox "P.K." Brooks, 87, will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Saks Baptist Church at 1 p.m. The Rev. Daniel Harper…
(GEORGETOWN, Ga.) Bobby Joe Gray Sr., 79, of Georgetown, Ga., died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Southeast Health in Dothan.
(WOODLAND) Funeral services for Jenna Denise Williamson, 18, of Woodland will be Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Benefield Funeral Chapel…
(WEDOWEE) Kenneth Nathan Barker, 77, of Wedowee, died Saturday, March 30, 2019.